German bishops invited to Rome to discuss instruction on parish life

July 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Beniamino Stella, the prefect of the Congregation for Clergy, has invited the German bishops to Rome to discuss the recent Vatican instruction on parish life. Some German bishops had objected strongly to the document, suggesting that it would be a setback for their plans for restructuring parish life and increasing the role of lay people. Some German dioceses have also planned radical cutbacks in the number of parishes.

