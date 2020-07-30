Catholic World News

Pakistani man, charged with blasphemy, killed in courtroom

July 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: A Pakistani man who was on trial for blasphemy against Islam was shot and killed in the courtroom on July 29. The victim, Tahir Ahmad Naseem, was member of a minority Muslim sect that is not recognized by others as Islamic. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

