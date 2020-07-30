Catholic World News

Ugandan priest runs for parliament

July 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The position of the Church is very clear,” said the vicar general of Father Charles Onen’s archdiocese. “A priest cannot join partisan politics. “He did not inform his archbishop.”

