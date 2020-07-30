Catholic World News

Loyola University Maryland removes Flannery O’Connor’s name from hall

July 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: O’Connor (1939-64) was a novelist and short-story writer (Encyclopaedia Britannica article). “Concerns about her use of racist language in private correspondence prompted more than 1,000 people to sign an online petition asking Loyola to rename the residence hall,” according to the report. The hall has been renamed for the Servant of God Sister Thea Bowman (1937-90), whose canonization cause has begun.

