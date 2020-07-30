Catholic World News

Mexican bishops welcome Supreme Court abortion ruling

July 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Before the 4-1 ruling, the bishops had issued a statement emphasizing that human life begins at conception.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!