Catholic World News

Atlanta archbishop pays tribute to John Lewis, C.T. Vivian

July 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Georgia Bulletin

CWN Editor's Note: “The loss of Rev. C.T. Vivian and Congressman John Lewis are heavy ones to bear, especially as our nation again grapples with the awful sin of systemic racism,” said Atlanta Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer, OFM Conv., as he paid tribute to “two of the greatest voices in American history.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

