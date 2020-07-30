Trump, Biden campaigns reach out to religious voters

Catholic World News

July 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Deseret News

CWN Editor's Note: The article examines the campaigns’ efforts to court Protestant, Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, and Mormon voters.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!