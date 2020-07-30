Catholic World News

Weakened fair housing rule fails to promote dignity of human person, prelates say

July 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Department of Housing and Urban Development revoked an Obama-era rule designed to diversify the suburbs—a decision criticized by two bishops who chair committees of the US bishops’ conference. Joined by the president of Catholic Charities USA, the prelates said that “HUD’s replacement of the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule undermines efforts to promote fair housing and human dignity.”

