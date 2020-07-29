Catholic World News

Traditional procession cancelled El Salvador because of pandemic

July 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Church officials in El Salvador have announced that the annual procession of the Divine Savior, scheduled for August 5, will not take place this year because of pandemic restrictions.

