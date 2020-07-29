Catholic World News

Scottish Church fears ‘hate crime’ law could stifle Christians

July 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for the Scottish Catholic bishops has warned lawmakers that proposed “hate crime” legislation could have the effect of penalizing Christians who quote Church teachings. Anthony Horan, director of the Catholic Parliamentary Office, said that the bill “could even render material such as the Bible and the Catechism of the Catholic Church inflammatory.”

