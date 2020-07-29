Catholic World News
In Guyana, diocesan building broken into, fires set
July 29, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: The South American nation of 745,000 (map) is 54% Christian (mainly Protestant), 30% Hindu, and 8% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
