Rhode Island diocese, stung by pandemic, cuts 10 positions

July 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Reductions affected departments including Information Technology; the offices of Family Life, Youth Ministry, and Faith Formation; and the Office of Communications,” according to the report.

