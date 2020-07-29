Catholic World News

Statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe vandalized, restored at California parish

July 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The vandalism took place on July 21 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Upland, a city of 77,000 located east of Los Angeles.

