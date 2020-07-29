Catholic World News
Cardinal Kasper defends Vatican instruction on parishes
July 29, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Germany’s bishops are divided over the recent Vatican instruction on parishes (CWN analysis).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
