Cardinal Kasper defends Vatican instruction on parishes

Catholic World News

July 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Germany’s bishops are divided over the recent Vatican instruction on parishes (CWN analysis).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!