Catholic World News

Vatican launches ‘the elderly are your grandparents’ campaign

July 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life

CWN Editor's Note: A day after Pope Francis encouraged young people to reach out to the elderly, a Vatican dicastery launched a campaign called “the elderly are your grandparents,” with an associated hashtag (#sendyourhug).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!