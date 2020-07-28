Catholic World News

Accused bishop appeals to India’s top court on rape charge

July 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jullundur has appealed to India’s highest court to dismiss a rape charge against him. The bishop—who denies the charge that he repeatedly molested a nun—faces imprisonment without bail pending trial; a local court has denied his plea to dismiss the charges.

