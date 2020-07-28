Catholic World News

Former Pope cites Bach’s enduring influence

July 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict pointed to the enduring cultural influence of J.S. Bach in a message to the organizers of the 2021 Bach Festival in Leipzig. The former Pontiff said that Bach’s goal in composing music was “none other than God’s glory and the recreation of the mind.” Benedict said: “Indeed Bach’s glorious music itself moves us deeply and glorifies God, even where He is not formally present through faith.

