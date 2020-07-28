Catholic World News

San Francisco won’t cite archdiocese after church wedding

July 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on San Francisco Chronicle

CWN Editor's Note: “Saints Peter and Paul Church was the site of a wedding that resulted in 10 COVID-19 infections,” according to the report. The wedding took place after San Francisco ordered the archdiocese to halt Masses that fail to comply with CO19 regulations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!