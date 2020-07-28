Catholic World News

Archbishop Wenski: Respond to violent attacks with love

July 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In responding to attacks on Catholic parishes, the faithful “must re-commit ourselves to a nonviolent response, that we don’t return evil for evil,” the Miami archbishop and US bishops’ religious liberty committee chairman told Vatican News. “We have to model a different way of living in society.”

