Cardinal Zen defends Second Vatican Council

July 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The post-conciliar errors do not belong to the Council, just as heresies do not belong to the Bible,” the bishop emeritus of Hong Kong said after he published an essay on the ecumenical council (1962-65).

