Welsh archdiocese receives government grant for outreach during pandemic

July 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Welsh government has awarded £138,000 ($177,500) to the Archdiocese of Cardiff’s new “Staying Together While Apart” project, which “aims to help the most vulnerable who are self-isolating across South Wales by delivering food, care packages and prescriptions.”

