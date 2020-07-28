Catholic World News

Reach out to the elderly, Pope urges young people

July 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Call them, videochat with them, send them messages, listen to them, go and visit them when it is possible while observing health precautions, send them a hug,” Pope Francis said on July 26, the memorial of Saints Joachim and Anne, parents of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

