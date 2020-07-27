Catholic World News

Pope encourages ‘adventure of holiness’

July 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis urged the faithful to recognize the “joy of committing oneself to the adventure of holiness” during his Sunday public audience on July 26. He said that Christians should be “healthily restless seekers of the Kingdom of Heaven.” Reflecting on the day’s Gospel, the Pontiff said: “Those who fully pledge themselves to the Kingdom are those who are willing to stake everything.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!