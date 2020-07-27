Catholic World News

Tennessee judge blocks implementation of pro-life legislation

July 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge in Tennessee has blocked enforcement of new legislation restricting abortion, saying that abortion advocates who are challenging the law have a strong chance of prevailing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!