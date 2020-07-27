Catholic World News

Spanish cardinal celebrates funeral Mass in defiance of regulations

July 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Juan Jose Omella of Barcelona celebrated a funeral Mass for CO19 victims on July 26 in the Sagrada Familia basilica, despite a civic order that limited religious services to no more than 10 people. Well over 200 people had already been invited to the funeral Mass before that order was issued. The cardinal challenged the order, noting that the Catalonia region would allow up to 1,000 people into the basilica for tourism, and the 10-person limit applied only to religious rites.

