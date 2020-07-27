Catholic World News

Public Masses resume in Mexico City

July 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We are filled with joy to be able to receive our faithful and to be with them at this time when it has been so hard for them not to participate in the celebrations,” said Auxiliary Bishop Salvador Gonzalez Morales.

