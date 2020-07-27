Catholic World News

AP: Black Catholics’ history largely ignored in US Catholic schools

July 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “The teaching of anti-racism is pretty strong in Catholic schools,” said Kathy Mears, interim president of the National Catholic Educational Association. “But teaching the contributions of Black Catholics to our history is not where it should have been. Whatever we can do to correct this error, we’re all in.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!