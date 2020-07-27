Catholic World News

‘Adopt a human-centric approach to artificial intelligence,’ bishops ask EU

July 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: “A sustained ethical discourse has to accompany discussions on regulating AI,” said the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU, which offered “detailed proposals in relation to areas such as fundamental rights (liability, safety, algorithms, children, protection of personal data), AI and sustainability, the fight against money laundering, and AI and cybersecurity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!