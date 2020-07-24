Catholic World News

Sister Ruth Lewis, ‘mother of Pakistan’s special children’, loses CO19 battle

July 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Franciscan sister was “one of the best-known figures in national civil society,” AsiaNews reported, and the Pakistani government awarded her the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Civil Award).

