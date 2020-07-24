Catholic World News

Churches burned, people beheaded in Mozambique’s escalating extremist violence

July 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Southeast African nation of 27.9 million (map) is 30% Protestant, 24% Catholic, 17% Muslim, and 28% ethnic religionist. An Islamist insurgency began in 2017, and Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in September 2019.

