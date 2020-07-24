Catholic World News

Judge halts South Carolina voucher program

July 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on WIS-TV

CWN Editor's Note: “This temporary injunction hurts low—and middle-income parents who want to continue sending their children to the school of their choice,” said a spokesman for the Diocese of Charleston.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!