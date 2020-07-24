Catholic World News

Despite protests, Vietnamese bishop to tear down 135-year-old cathedral, build larger replica

July 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on Artnet

CWN Editor's Note: Architects have protested the demolition of Bùi Chu cathedral (photograph), “widely considered the birthplace of Catholicism in Vietnam,” in the words of the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!