Catholic World News

Bishops broker peace talks in Cameroon

July 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on Medafrica Times

CWN Editor's Note: The Central African nation of 26.3 million (map) is 31% Protestant, 30% Protestant, 21% Muslim, and 17% ethnic religionist. The Anglophone crisis there has displaced over 500,000 people.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!