Australia’s Catholic, Orthodox bishops decry conversion of Hagia Sophia to mosque

July 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The path of nationalist ideology and the political decisions it prompts can lead only to division, which is never the fruit of the holy wisdom all religions seek,” the bishops said in their joint statement. “We pray for the people of Turkey, in particular the Christians there who have been especially grieved by this decision.”

