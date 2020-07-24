Catholic World News

Nuncio supports exhuming babies’ remains at Irish home, giving them Christian burial

July 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A significant number of children’s remains have been found near an underground sewage tank at a Sisters of Bon Secours home that closed in 1961.

