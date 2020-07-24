Catholic World News

Vatican publishes book containing Pope’s ‘lockdown’ homilies

July 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Strong in the Face of Tribulation: The Church in Communion – A Sure Support in Time of Trial” includes homilies delivered between March 9 and May 18.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!