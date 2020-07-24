Catholic World News

Cardinal Schönborn laments exodus of Austrian Catholics

July 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “A total of 67,583 people left in 2019, while 58,807 left in 2018,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!