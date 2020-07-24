Catholic World News

US bishops’ agency makes $300,000 grant to assist Native Americans

July 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), the official anti-poverty program of the US bishops’ conference, has made a grant of $300,000 to the Native Community Development Financial Institutions Network, which “lends capital to Native American businesses and economically disadvantaged households, providing access to unavailable credit, credit repair, and business technical assistance.” CCHD also granted $500,000 to address to the Direct Action & Research Training Center to address the causes of climate change.

