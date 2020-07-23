Catholic World News

New Russian law would restrict foreign religious leaders

July 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A new bill presented to the Russian legislature this week would bar foreigners from participating in the activities of Russian religious associations. The bill—proposed as a means to curb the spread of “extremist religious ideologies”—could pose serious problems for Catholic priests serving in Russia who were born and/or trained in other countries.

