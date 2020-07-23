Catholic World News

Convent outside Detroit loses 13 nuns to CO19

July 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In the United States, the 13 Felicians lost in Livonia [Michigan] may be the worst loss of life to a community of women religious since the 1918 influenza pandemic,” according to the Global Sisters Report.

