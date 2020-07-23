Catholic World News

China-Vatican agreement after 2 years: repression against minors and churches

July 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The ban on minors under the age of 18 from attending Mass and catechism is systematically applied,” according to the report. One priest in northeastern China said, “During the daily or Sunday Masses, there is always plainclothes government staff.”

