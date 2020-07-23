Catholic World News
23 states sue HHS over new regulations on ‘gender identity,’ ‘termination of pregnancy,’ and sex discrimination
July 23, 2020
Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops welcomed the new HHS regulations.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
