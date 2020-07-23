Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister: Religious freedom must be protected

July 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, spoke on the first anniversary of a report commissioned by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

