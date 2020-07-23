Catholic World News

New accusation surfaces against McCarrick

July 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: According to the allegation, the minor was “was groomed by a priest and ‘procured’ for McCarrick when he was bishop of the Diocese of Metuchen.” Theodore McCarrick, now 90, was auxiliary bishop of New York (1977-81), bishop of Metuchen, NJ (1981-86), archbishop of Newark (1986-2000), and archbishop of Washington (2000-06). Created a cardinal in 2001, he resigned from the College of Cardinals in 2018 and was laicized in 2019.

