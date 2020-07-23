Catholic World News

Conditions for asylum seekers at US-Mexican border are inhumane, nun writes in op-ed

July 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: “Imagine living in such uncertainty, where even such basics as running water and a place to shower are nonexistent; where you have to depend on outside organizations for food, which you have to cook over a campfire,” writes Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. “It is contrary to our laws and the dictates of humanity” (article summary).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!