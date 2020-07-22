Catholic World News

Italian priest presides at same-sex union

July 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian priest has taken a leave from ministry after officiating at a same-sex marriage ceremony. Father Emanuel Moscatelli performed the service at the town hall in Sant’Oreste. Bishop Romano Rossi of Civita said that the priest had resigned as pastor and would take some time to reflect on his vocation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!