Catholic World News

Chinese officials: replace religious images with pictures of President Xi

July 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese officials in Shanxi have announced that anyone who receives government benefits must remove religious images from their homes and replace them with photos of Chairman Mao or President Xi. Failure to comply will lead to forfeiture of government benefits.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!