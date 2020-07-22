Catholic World News

Cardinal Brandmüller discusses interpretation of Vatican II

July 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on Stilum Curiae

CWN Editor's Note: “A central tangible concern of many of Benedict XVI’s statements was to highlight the close organic connection of Vatican II with the rest of the Tradition of the Church, thus showing that a hermeneutic that believes it sees a break with the Tradition in Vatican II is in error,” said the retired president of the Pontifical Committee for Historical Sciences. Click here for texts by him in the Catholic Culture Library.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!