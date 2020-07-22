Catholic World News

‘Sue us,’ says Philippine bishop after Duterte criticizes pastoral letter

July 22, 2020

Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration accused Bishop Broderick Pabillo, apostolic administrator of Manila, of violating the constitutional separation of Church and state in a recent pastoral letter.

