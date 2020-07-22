Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal weighs in on Hagia Sophia, CO19 origin

July 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “No mosque was ever turned into a Catholic church, and no Catholic has ever shot at an imam,” said Cardinal Angelo Comastri, the Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, Vicar General for the Vatican City State, and President of the Fabric of Saint Peter. “They’ve even shot the Pope himself, on May 13, 1981, in St. Peter’s Square: If they want dialogue, it must be done with fair and honest weapons, with the honesty of looking into each other’s eyes and answering with facts.” Cardinal Comastri also said that the world’s most powerful countries are “organizing world wars, including bacteriological wars; it is not excluded that COVID-19 came out of one of these laboratories.”

